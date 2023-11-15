UAE leader tours Dubai Air Show amid ties to sanctioned Russian arms supplier

The leader of the United Arab Emirates toured the Dubai Air Show on Wednesday as a sanctioned Russian arms supplier displayed an attack helicopter used in its war on Ukraine, highlighting his country’s continued ties to Moscow despite Western sanctions targeting it. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan toured the show with his brother, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a vice president and deputy prime minister of this autocratic country of seven sheikhdoms.

They stopped by a stand for EDGE, an Emirati defense company, where Sheikh Mohammed signed a drone in front of onlookers before attending a meeting there

United States Headlines Read more: KPRC2 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSMAX: Emirates Opens Dubai Air Show With $52B Boeing BuyLong-haul carrier Emirates opened the Dubai Air Show with a $52 billion purchase of Boeing Co. aircraft, showing how aviation has bounced back after the groundings of the coronavirus pandemic, even as Israel's war with Hamas clouds regional security.

Source: NEWSMAX | Read more »

KOMONEWS: Emirates and FlyDubai Place Multi-Billion Dollar Orders for Boeing Aircraft at Dubai Air ShowEmirates and FlyDubai have made multi-billion dollar orders for Boeing aircraft at the Dubai Air Show , signaling a strong recovery for the aviation industry. Emirates purchased 90 Boeing 777 aircraft, while FlyDubai ordered 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

Source: komonews | Read more »

PAGESİX: Kanye West and North's Dubai Trip, Bianca Censori's Family Feels IgnoredKanye West and his daughter North enjoy a trip to Dubai while Bianca Censori spends time with friends. Censori's family feels ignored by her and Kanye West, claiming that they are being shunned. They have staged an intervention and were able to get through to her. Censori's friends have expressed their concerns and told her to wake up. She is starting to see the truth about her marriage. Censori chose to go home after realizing that Kanye would only be taking North with him. It was difficult for them to be apart, but there was no other option.

Source: PageSix | Read more »

NBCDFW: Israel Absent from Dubai Airshow Amid Conflict with HamasAmid the bustle and footfall of thousands of visitors and exhibitors at the 2023 Dubai Airshow, one pavilion is notably empty: that of Israel.

Source: NBCDFW | Read more »

WASHİNGTONPOST: The Modest Beginnings of Dubai's Tennis ChampionshipsA low-level men’s tennis tournament in Dubai in 1993 had humble beginnings with no formal stadium and sand-covered courts. Jeff Chapman, the overseer of the tournament, recalls the challenges faced in those early years.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more »

WASHİNGTONPOST: Civilian Injured in Russian Bombardment in Kherson, UkraineOleksandr Andrienko, a civilian in Kherson, Ukraine , was injured when a shell fired by Russian forces hit his car. He underwent a leg amputation in a local hospital while shells continued to rain down on the village. This incident is part of Russia's ongoing bombardment of the region, which Putin claims is now part of Russia.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more »