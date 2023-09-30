U2 has always been an ambitious band. It met its match, and then some, at Las Vegas' Sphere

On opening night at the $2.3 billion Sphere concert hall, the mind-blowing visuals projected onto the high-def walls behind and above U2 were a show unto themselves. In a year of state-of-the-art pop spectacles by the likes of Beyoncé and Taylor Swift — and in a city that runs on glitz — U2’s famously frontman unveiled a new show with his band Friday night at a venue whose whole purpose is to blow every...

Sphere, located just off the Las Vegas Strip behind the Venetian resort and casino, is a hulking orb covered inside and out with more than half a million square feet of programmable video screens said to be the highest-resolution in the world. The arena, which seats nearly 18,000, cost $2.3 billion to build and took two years longer than expected to finish, a feat that led Bono to describe its mastermind, the New York sports and real estate mogul James Dolan, as “one mad bastard.”Now U2 has christened the place with a production that enshrines the idea of excess.

“What a fancy pad,” Bono said in a rare moment of understatement not long into Friday’s two-hour concert. “Look at all this stuff.

