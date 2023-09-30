U2 christens Sphere in Las Vegas as Bono hails ‘mad bastard’ MSG owner James Dolan

“This one, yeah — it’s probably the most passionate business project I’ve had,” Sphere and MSG owner James Dolan told The Post. After all, Radio City was considered to be one of the world’s most high-tech venuesnearly a century ago.

As captivating as the light show is — the crowd didn’t even notice U2 ducking backstage at one point — the uniquely shaped Sphere can just as easily remove a sense of dimension. It’s then that all eyes are locked on nothing but center stage, hypnotic while alternately surrounded by pitch black or a mellow yet hyperrealistic showing of stars in the night sky.

Sphere’s debut delivered a satisfying mix of “ooh and ah” moments while hearing — and experiencing — a spectacular feast for the senses.Holoplot — one of the world’s most intricate audio system which is powering Sphere — vibrations and kick drums are palpable, yet not overwhelming, and the same can be said for the show’s volume.

It strikes a Goldilocks decibel of not blowing out eardrums yet still making a profound statement. Adding another sense to the mix, a gentle yet artificial breeze will cross your path in tune to what’s on display from time to time, too. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

James Dolan, reshapes Las Vegas with opening of The SphereAt 366-feet-tall and 516-feet-wide, the Sphere is the world's largest spherical structure.

Knicks’ legend Bill Bradley says owner James Dolan should never sell the team: ‘Hell, no’Former Knicks and Princeton star Bill Bradley has no shortage of opinions on Knicks' owner James Dolan, point guard Jalen Brunson and load management.

James Dolan's sketch of the Sphere becomes reality as the venue opens with a U2 show in Las VegasIt started as a crude sketch — a circle with a stick person inside.

James Dolan's sketch of the Sphere becomes reality as the venue opens with a U2 show in Las VegasIt started as a crude sketch — a circle with a stick person inside.

James Dolan's sketch of the Sphere becomes reality as the venue opens with a U2 show in Las VegasIt started as a crude sketch — a circle with a stick person inside.

Sphere’s ‘Groundbreaking’ Audio-Visual Technology Could Reshape Live EntertainmentFrom customizable, high-end audio solutions to a cutting-edge new camera, Sphere’s tech represents a major step forward in concert production.