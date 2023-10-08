U.S. Working to Confirm American Casualties in Israel

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. is trying to confirm reports that several Americans are among the dead and missing after Hamas fighters from Gaza launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday.

Blinken called it the worst attack on Israel since the Yom Kippur War in 1973. He told CNN’s State of the Union that additional aid to Israel could be announced as early as today in response to “specific additional requests that the Israelis have made.

But getting Congress to approve additional funding might be tricky given the lack of a House Speaker after last week’s ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy from the role. Rep. Michael McCaul (R, Texas), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs committee, told CNN the goal is to get a new Speaker elected this week “so we can get things on the floor, like replenishing the Iron Dome. headtopics.com

“We want to get that on the floor by unanimous consent, whether or not we have a speaker in place, because I think we cannot wait,” McCaul told CNN. Blinken told CBS’ Face the Nation that the magnitude of Hamas’ attack on Israel is “something we haven’t seen before,” including deliberately targeting civilians, gunning them down in the streets and in their homes, and “dragging them across the border in Gaza.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Israel war: US working to confirm reports that 'several' Americans are 'among the dead,' Blinken saysUnconfirmed reports say people of multiple nationalities were among victims of Hamas killed at a music festival in southern Israel near the Gaza border.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 1,000Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Democrats push to confirm Biden’s Israel ambassador nomineeSeveral Democrats expressed concern that the United States does not have a sitting ambassador for Israel amid the escalating conflict and attacks. ...

How Hamas’ Surprise Attack on Israel Affects American and Israeli PoliticsSee multiple perspectives from National Review (Opinion), UnHerd, and CNN (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Blinken says US working to verify reports of several Americans dead and missing in IsraelGaza militants launched an attack on Israel Saturday, with hundreds killed so far