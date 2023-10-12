U.S. will start charter flights for Americans stuck in Israel

The government “is still working out details” of how many flights will take place and what their destinations will be, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.

Though some commercial airlines, such as Israel’s El Al, are continuing to operate flights in Israel, many other carriers — including those based in the U.S. — have stopped service, making availability scarce.

“We’re exploring other options, whether it’s possible to help Americans leave by land and sea,” Kirby said. Kirby deferred to the State Department when asked if the charter flights would be free of charge, though he said in most previous cases flights were free. headtopics.com

“We realized that as the situation evolved that more and more Americans are desiring to leave,” Kirby said.

