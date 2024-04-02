U.S. Warned Russia of Potential Terrorist Attack on Moscow Concert Venue

More than two weeks before terrorists staged a bloody attack in the suburbs of Moscow, the U.S. government told Russian officials that Crocus City Hall, a popular concert venue, was a potential target, according to U.S. officials familiar with the matter. The high degree of specificity conveyed in the warning underscores Washington’s confidence that the Islamic State was preparing an attack that threatened large numbers of civilians, and it directly contradicts Moscow’s claims that the U.S.

warnings were too general

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



adndotcom / 🏆 293. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

U.S. warned Russia about planned terrorist attack in Moscow, NSC saysThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

Moscow concert attack live updates: Putin vows to ‘punish’ terrorists after Moscow concert attack kills 115This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

US Embassy Warned Americans to Avoid Moscow Concerts Weeks Before AttacksThe U.S. Embassy in Moscow warned earlier in March that 'extremists' planned to target large gatherings.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

What we know about the Moscow concert hall attack claimed by ISIS in RussiaISIS says its Russian branch carried out a deadly attack on a packed Moscow concert venue. Here's what we know about the assault.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

Former U.S. Ambassador: Moscow Attack Reveals Weakness in Russia's Security ApparatusFormer U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, John E. Herbst, claims that the recent terrorist attack in Moscow indicates that Russia's security apparatus is not as strong as it appears. He argues that Russia's focus on the war in Ukraine has weakened its internal security, leaving it vulnerable to other threats. If ISIS is responsible for the attack, it highlights the consequences of Russia's overemphasis on Ukraine.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Russia detains 11 in an attack on Moscow concert hall that killed at least 133Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday that authorities have detained 11 people in the attack on a suburban Moscow concert hall that killed at least 133 people.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »