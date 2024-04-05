U.S. Unemployment Rate Falls to 3.8% in March, Exceeding Expectations

In March, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.8%, exceeding expectations and providing good news for President Joe Biden as the general election approaches. This adds to other evidence that the labor market is retaining strength. The White House has been working to credit Biden for the strong job creation during his time in office, characterizing it as 'Bidenomics' in action.

Despite the Fed's high interest rate target, the labor market has held up remarkably well, defying predictions of a recession

