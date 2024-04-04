U.S. Troops in Middle East Face Renewed Threat of Attacks by Iran

U.S. troops serving in the Middle East may be under a renewed threat of attacks by Iran and its proxies following an airstrike on Iran 's consulate in Syria on Monday. Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, a top commander with the U.S. Air Force, said the strike – believed to be carried out by Israel – may be a catalyst for renewed attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria . The U.S.

suffered over 150 such attacks in the months following October 7, but those attacks slowed after three American troops were killed in January. 'I am concerned because of the Iranian rhetoric talking about the U.S., that there could be a risk to our forces,' Grynkewich said. The U.S. has insisted to Iran that it had nothing to do with Monday's strike in Syria. Nevertheless, Iranian officials have said they hold the U.S. just as responsible for the attack as Israe

