U.S. Treasurys are seeing longer bear market than stocks did in the 2008 financial crisis or 2000 dotcom crash

Longer term U.S. Treasurys are experiencing a bear market longer than what stocks did during the 2000-2002 dotcom crash and the 2007-2008 financial crisis, according to DataTrek Research.

It has been three years and two months, or 800 trading days, since the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT, which invests in long-term Treasurys, reached an all-time high on Aug.4, 2020. The fund has fallen 50% since then, noted Jessica Rabe, co-founder at DataTrek.

Long-term Treasury yields have surged lately, with the 30-year BX:TMUBMUSD30Y and the 10-year Treasury rates last week hitting their highest level since 2007, respectively, before pulling back. The yield on the 10-year Treasury retreated 15.6 basis points to 4.627% on Tuesday, and the 30-year Treasury fell 11.5 basis points to 4.826% on Tuesday. headtopics.com

“The upshot here is that lows in capital markets occur once there is a change in policy to address uncertainty about the given issue at hand,” wrote Rabe. U.S. stocks reached a bottom in October 2002 as Congress approved military action in Iraq, giving investors some clarity about the geopolitical uncertainty, Rabe noted. Stocks hit their cycle low in March 2009, one month after the Federal government enacted the post-Financial Crisis American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009.

Stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA up 0.6% and the S&P 500 up 0.8%. The Nasdaq Composite COMP gained 0.8%, according to FactSet data.

