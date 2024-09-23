U.S. Treasury Yields Little Changed as Investors Await Economic Data

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed Monday as investors assessed the growth outlook following the Federal Reserve 's jumbo rate cut last week.

The 10-year Treasury yield was up just over a basis point at 3.741% at 6:23 a.m. ET. The yield on the 2-year Treasury note was flat at 3.568%.The 10-year Treasury yield ended last week almost 8 basis points higher after the Fed lowered rates by half a percentage point on Wednesday. Markets had raised the probability of the outsized move ahead of the meeting, but the announcement nonetheless surprised many economists.

He added that the central bank had conducted a"recalibration" of its policy stance to help maintain growth and support the labor market.All eyes will now be on U.S. data releases this week, including flash purchasing managers' index figures Monday, house prices and a consumer confidence reading Tuesday, a final quarterly gross domestic product print Thursday and more inflation data on Friday.

Speeches are due from a host of Fed board members, including Raphael Bostic, Neel Kashkari, Austan Goolsbee and Adriana Kugler.

