U.S. Treasury Yields Edge Higher As Investors Weigh Growth Outlook

U.S. Treasury yields were slightly higher early Monday as investors assessed the growth outlook following the Federal Reserve 's jumbo rate cut last week.
The 10-year Treasury yield was up just over a basis point at 3.745% at 3:41 a.m. ET. The yield on the 2-year Treasury note was near-flat at 3.574%.The 10-year Treasury yield ended last week almost 8 basis points higher after the Fed lowered rates by half a percentage point on Wednesday. Markets had raised the probability of the outsized move ahead of the meeting, but the announcement nonetheless surprised many economists.
Speeches are due from a host of Fed board members, including Raphael Bostic, Neel Kashkari, Austan Goolsbee and Adriana Kugler.
Treasury Yields Federal Reserve Economic Growth Interest Rates U.S. Economy
