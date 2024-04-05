U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen Begins Official Meetings in China

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou late on Thursday and is set to travel to Beijing on Saturday. Ahead of a scheduled meeting Friday with Vice Premier He Lifeng, Yellen met with Wang Weizhong , governor of Guangdong province, of which Guangzhou is the capital.

"Throughout my engagements with my counterparts, I will stress that a healthy economic relationship can bring significant benefits for both our economies," Yellen said in prepared remarks for her meeting with Wang. BEIJING — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen kicked off her first full day of official meetings in China with discussion about overcapacity concerns and encouragement to pursue market-oriented reforms.

