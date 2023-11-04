U.S. Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action affects college application process

Maya Murchison, a high school senior at Eastlake High School in Chula Vista, expresses her frustration and determination in the college application process following the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action. While some California private colleges are increasing their outreach efforts to maintain diversity, Murchison is concerned about finding a college that guarantees diversity.

Affirmative action has been a crucial factor in attracting students of color and creating a diverse student body in selective private colleges and out-of-state public universities

