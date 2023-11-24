U.S. Stocks Trade Mixed as Monthly Gains Expected

U.S. stocks traded in a mixed fashion Friday in thin trading, at the start of a shortened trading day. These major averages are all on pace for hefty monthly gains, as economic data has tended to fuel optimism that the Federal Reserve's campaign of interest rate hikes may have peaked. The Nasdaq has rallied 11% so far in November. The DJIA has advanced nearly 7%, and the S&P 500 is up more than 8%.

The news that Israel and Hamas are set to start a four-day truce today, with the release of a first group of 13 Israeli women and child hostages expected later in the day, has also helped sentiment.These indices are often seen as proxies for economic activity in the world's largest economy, with the manufacturing PMI expected to have dipped to 49.8, down from 50.0 in October, the mark that separates contraction from expansion. The services PMI is seen falling to 50.4, down from 50.6 the prior mont





Investingcom » / 🏆 450. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Asian stocks trade mixed, Japan’s Nikkei leads gains ahead of Fed rate decisionAsian stock markets trade in a flat-to-low range on Wednesday as investors turn to a cautious mood ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting on Wednesday.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Stock market today: Asian shares trade mixed as investors look ahead to economic dataAsian shares are trading mixed as investors look ahead to a week that could see more swings in financial markets, including key reports on U.S. consumer confidence and the job market. On Tuesday, shares fell in Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai, while gaining in Tokyo and Sydney.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Stock market today: Asian shares trade mixed as investors look ahead to economic dataAsian shares are trading mixed as investors look ahead to a week that could see more swings in financial markets, including key reports on U.S. consumer confidence and the job market.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Stock market today: Asian shares trade mixed as investors look ahead to economic dataAsian shares are trading mixed as investors look ahead to a week that could see more swings in financial markets, including key reports on U.S. consumer confidence and the job market.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Stock Market Today: Stocks mixed, Treasury yields steady ahead of Fed meetingStocks are on pace for their worst month of the year this October, with higher Treasury yields, mounting geopolitical risks and muted big tech earnings holding down gains.

Source: startelegram - 🏆 248. / 63 Read more »

NFL Trade Deadline: Reactions Mixed on Bears Acquiring DL Montez SweatSweat, who is in the final year of his contract, has 35.5 sacks — including 6.5 this season — and 47 tackles for loss over his five-year NFL career.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »