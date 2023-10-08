U.S. stocks staged a surprising rally on Friday. But can the party last?

U.S. stocks saw a surprising bounce on Friday, culminating in the S&P 500 index’s biggest intraday comeback since the March banking crisis, even though a monthly jobs report for September came in much higher than expected.

“Stocks initially sold off on the blockbuster jobs report which indicates the Fed may not be done,” said Gina Bolvin, president of Bolvin Wealth Management Group. “However, after digesting the strong labor market is still strong, stocks rallied.

Analysts are predicting corporate earnings growth rates of 5.9% for the fourth quarter for S&P500 companies, according to John Butters, senior earnings analyst at FactSet. Estimates are for the third-quarter of 2023 after the stock index’s fourth straight quarterly earnings decline on a year-over-year basis. headtopics.com

“The movement in stocks today is certainly encouraging given yields are up as well,” said Chris Fasciano, portfolio manager, Commonwealth Financial Network. “But we will need to see follow through next week.

“Ultimately, stocks and bonds will take their cues next week from the economic releases,” Fasciano told MarketWatch.

