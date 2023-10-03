U.S. stocks open slightly higher after ADP employment report

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday, as investors weighed a national employment report from ADP that pointed to jobs growth in September that was slower than Wall Street expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +0.12% was up 0.2% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX, +0.33% gained 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP, +0.59% increased 0.

Treasury yields were trading down Wednesday morning ahead of the ADP report, moving slightly lower from there as investors digested the jobs data. Ten-year Treasury yields are now trading down about five basis points at around 4.75%, according to FactSet data, at last check.

