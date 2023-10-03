U.S. stocks open lower as Treasury yields jump to fresh highs

U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as a selloff in long-dated Treasury bonds continued to weigh on stocks. On Tuesday, the yield on the 30-year bond TMUBMUSD30Y, 4.923% reached its highest level since 2007, while the 10-year yield TMUBMUSD10Y, 4.788% also climbed to fresh 16-year highs. The S&P 500 SPX, -1.52% fell 22 points, or 0.5%, to 4,265 at the open. The Nasdaq Composite COMP, -1.86% shed 96 points, or 0.7%, to 13,210. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -1.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as a selloff in long-dated Treasury bonds continued to weigh on stocks. On Tuesday, the yield on the 30-year bond TMUBMUSD30Y, 4.923% reached its highest level since 2007, while the 10-year yield TMUBMUSD10Y, 4.788% also climbed to fresh 16-year highs. The S&P 500 SPX, -1.52% fell 22 points, or 0.5%, to 4,265 at the open. The Nasdaq Composite COMP, -1.86% shed 96 points, or 0.7%, to 13,210. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -1.32% was off by 154 points, or 0.5%, to 33,279.

