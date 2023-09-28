U.S. stocks open lower as investors weigh jobless claims data

U.S. stocks opened lower Thursday, as investors assessed a report from the Department of Labor showing a slight rise in jobless claims. The Dow Jones...

U.S. stocks opened lower Thursday, as investors assessed a report from the Department of Labor showing a slight rise in jobless claims. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -0.12% was down 0.1% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX, -0.10% fell 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP, -0.30% dropped 0.5%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Initial jobless claims in the U.S. rose by 2,000 to 204,000 in the week ending Sept. 23, according to a Department of Labor report Thursday.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

5 things to know before the stock market opens ThursdayHere are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day.

Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market ThursdayRetest of Wednesday's market lows? Will they hold?

Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls: Meta, Apple, Amazon, GE, Sunrun, Micron, Microsoft & moreHere are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday.

Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 28, 2023Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 28, 2023

TONIGHT: Brennan faces O'Connor in District 29-6A clash on Thursday Night LightsSAN ANTONIO - A district rivalry that is as good as it gets.Brennan and O'Connor are set to hit the field on Taco Cabana's Thursday Night Lights presented by Ga

Hong Kong, Japanese stocks decline ThursdayStocks in the Asia-Pacific region mostly grew Thursday, Sept. 28. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index declined 1.4% to 17,373.03, while the Nikkei 225 Index of...