U.S. stocks open lower amid government-shutdown worries

U.S. stocks opened lower Tuesday amid worries over a potential government shutdown and higher Treasury yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.6%...
U.S. stocks opened lower Tuesday amid worries over a potential government shutdown and higher Treasury yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -0.60% was down 0.6% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 SPX, -0.88% shed 0.7% and the Nasdaq Composite COMP, -1.04% dropped 0.7%, according to FactSet data, at last check. Investors are watching for Congress to pass a budget by Saturday or risk a U.S. government shutdown. Moody’s has said that a shutdown “would demonstrate the significant constraints that intensifying political polarization put on fiscal policymaking at a time of declining fiscal strength, driven by widening fiscal deficits and deteriorating debt affordability.” Meanwhile, ten-year Treasury yields were down slightly on Tuesday at around 4.51%, after on Monday ending at the highest level since October 17, 2007.
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 turn lowerIndices have come under fresh pressure today, as the rise in yields continues to hit stocks.