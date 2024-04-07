U.S. Stocks End Higher as Investors Await Inflation Data

U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday, as investors digested a U.S. jobs report that showed hiring rose much more than expected in March while wage growth slowed. The week ahead is expected to be another eventful one as investors continue to look for more cues on the prospects for potential rate cuts . On the economic calendar , most important will be Wednesday’s U.S. consumer price inflation report for March, which is forecast to show headline annual CPI rising 3.4%, compared to the 3.

2% increase recorded in February. The CPI data will be accompanied by the release of the latest figures on producer prices, which will help fill out the inflation picture. Meanwhile, the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s March FOMC policy meeting, due on Wednesday, will also be closely watched

