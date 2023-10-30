U.S. stocks are rising as investors await Fed meeting, jobs report, Apple earnings

Investing.com -- U.S. stocks are rising as investors await a week that includes the Federal Reserve's latest decision on interest rates, the jobs report for October, and earnings from Apple.

The broad-based S&P slumped 2.5% last week, over 10% below its 2023 high and thus falling into correction territory, putting it on course for its third-straight negative month. This would be its first such streak since 2020, in the pandemic era.

Most investors are betting that the Fed is done tightening after Chair Jerome Powell said that rising long-term yields reduce the need for further rate increases, though some believe another hike could come when the central bank meets again in December.report for October. After a blockbuster 336,000 jobs were added in September, economists are expecting more moderate jobs growth of 182,000, which is still consistent with a robust labor market. headtopics.com

Prices registered hefty losses over the course of the week as there were few signs that the conflict in the Middle East would expand into a wider regional war.

