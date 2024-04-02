U.S. Stock Futures Little Changed After Dow Falls for Second Day

U.S. stock futures were little changed Tuesday night after the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for a second day in a rough start to the quarter. Wall Street is coming off a losing session for the major benchmarks after sticky inflation data from last week, as well as some strong economic data, had investors concerned the Federal Reserve will take longer to cut interest rates. Treasury yields spiked, with the rate on the 10-year note touching its highest level since November.

Oil prices also rose to five-month highs.Still, some market observers remain optimistic overall on equities, saying stocks are due for some consolidation after a strong start to the year. The S&P 500 is coming off its best first quarter since 2019. "I think it's a little bit of a garden variety pullback," Kristen Bitterly, global wealth head of investment solutions at Citi, said on CNBC's"Closing Bell" Tuesda

