U.S. stock futures fall, oil prices surge as Hamas attack on Israel rattles investors

U.S. stock-index futures fell and oil prices jumped late Sunday, as investors were rattled by geopolitical uncertainty after Hamas launched a surprise weekend attack on Israel.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures YM00, -0.59% fell about 200 points, or 0.7%, right out of the gate, while S&P 500 futures ES00, -0.73% and Nasdaq-100 futures NQ00, -0.60% sank as well. Meanwhile, oil futures CL00, +3.79% surged late Sunday. Analysts said crude prices could rise in the short term due to possible knock-on effects on Iranian oil exports.“With the Middle East Powder Keg igniting again, oil prices will rise tangentially to heightened geopolitical risks,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, wrote in a note Sunday.

On Saturday, Hamas launched a sweeping attack on Israel, killing hundreds. Israel responded by bombarding the Gaza Strip, and on Sunday the Israeli government declared war, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing vengeance and warning of a long and difficult fight ahead. headtopics.com

On the week, the Dow fell 0.3% while the S&P 500 ticked up 0.5% and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%. The Dow fell for the third week in a row, while the S&P 500 snapped a four-week losing streak and the Nasdaq rose for the second straight week, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Investors are awaiting September inflation data that will be released this week, and the start of the third-quarter earnings season, with results coming this week from JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, +1.54% and Delta Air Lines DAL, +1.54%, among others. headtopics.com

