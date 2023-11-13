U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher as Investors Digest Inflation Report

The Producer Price Index (PPI) measures the change in the price of goods sold by manufacturers. It is a leading indicator of consumer price inflation, which accounts for the majority of overall inflation. A higher than expected reading should be taken as positive/bullish for the USD, while a lower than expected reading should be taken as negative/bearish for the USD. U.S.
stock futures edged higher Wednesday, as investors digested a cooler than expected inflation report ahead of the release of retail sales data and earnings from major... The U.S. dollar slipped lower in early European trade Thursday, hovering near a two-week low ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation data. At 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT), the Dollar Index,... European stock markets traded higher Thursday, helped by signs of U.K. growth ahead of the release of key U.S. consumer inflation data which could provide monetary policy clues. Stocks had a big rally day on Friday, but most of the week was a real struggl
United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: WSJ | Read more »
NEWSMAX: US Stock Futures Dip as Focus Shifts to Economic DataU.S. stock index futures edged lower Monday as investors awaited economic data later this week that could shape expectations around how long the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates elevated.
Source: NEWSMAX | Read more »
Source: MarketWatch | Read more »
Source: BitcoinMagazine | Read more »
Source: TheBlock__ | Read more »
Source: MarketWatch | Read more »