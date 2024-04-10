U.S. Space Force Chief Warns of Losing Future Conflict Without Technological Innovation

Gen. B Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations for the U.S. Space Force, gives a talk at the 39th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Colorado on April 10, 2024.COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The United States must harness emerging technological capabilities if it wants to avoid losing a future conflict against its adversaries, the head of U.S. Space Force warned.

, gave a speech at the Space Foundation's annual Space Symposium here in Colorado Springs on Wednesday (April 10) that stressed the need for the service to be able to partner with commercial industry to rapidly develop and field new space-based capabilities. The best and fastest way to do that, Saltzman said, is to strengthen the service's relationship with commercial industry."The Space Force must harness the benefits of technological innovation and emerging capabilities if we're going to be able to out-compete our competitors, or Space Force will lose, the Joint Force will lose and the U.S. will lose." The need for rapid innovation in space is driven by the fact that the U.S. finds itself in a new era of"great power competition" with its main potential adversaries, Russia and China, Saltzman said, citing Russia's"As Russia has reminded us, war can return quickly and in unexpected ways," Saltzman said during his speech, adding that"cooperation among industry leaders and allies has proven particularly effective in challenging Russia's efforts in Ukraine." But that cooperation is nothing ne

U.S. Space Force Technological Innovation Emerging Capabilities Commercial Industry Future Conflict Adversaries

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SPACEdotcom / 🏆 92. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Southwest Research Institute leads U.S. Space Force-funded space projectSAN ANTONIO - Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) announces its pivotal role in a groundbreaking Space Mobility and Logistics (SML) prototyping project, valued

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Air Force, Space Force now offering incentive pay for those at coldest duty stationsService members in the Air Force or Space Force stationed in Alaska are now eligible to receive incentive pay for living in extreme cold conditions.

Source: AKNewsNow - 🏆 460. / 53 Read more »

SwRI building space fueling station for Astroscale, Space ForceAstroscale awarded Southwest Research Institute a roughly $17 million subcontract to build a spacecraft capable of refueling other craft in orbit.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

Space Force Doesn't Want Anyone to See Its Secret Logo MockupsI guess we'll never know what the runner-up designs were to that Star Fleet-looking logo.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

This San Antonio home was owned by one of the Air Force's top space researchersA piece of space exploration history has hit San Antonio's real estate market.

Source: SAcurrent - 🏆 607. / 51 Read more »

China moving at 'breathtaking speed' in final frontier, Space Force saysMichael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, 'Out There,' was published on Nov. 13, 2018.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »