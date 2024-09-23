U.S. Sends Additional Troops to Middle East Amid Rising Tensions Between Israel and Hezbollah

The U.S. is sending additional troops to the Middle East during a sharp spike in violence between Israel and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon that has raised the risk of a greater regional war , the Pentagon said Monday.Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder would provide no details on how many additional forces or what they would be tasked to do. The U.S. currently has about 40,000 troops in the region.

Lebanon says Israeli airstrikes killed 270 people'Those rockets and missiles are aimed directly at our cities, directly at our citizens. To defend our people against Hezbollah strikes, we must take out those weapons,' Netanyahu said. He added that the Israel Defense Forces has warned citizens to stay out of harm's way. Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department is warning Americans to leave Lebanon as the risk of a regional war increases.

Israel strikes Hezbollah infrastructure sites in Lebanon as conflict expands

Israel Hezbollah Lebanon US Troops Regional War

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



10News / 🏆 732. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel and Hezbollah exchange airstrikes as tensions rise in Middle EastIsrael launched airstrikes inside Lebanon early Sunday that its military said targeted positions of the Shiite militia Hezbollah.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Israel and Hezbollah exchange airstrikes as tensions rise in Middle EastIsrael launched airstrikes inside Lebanon early Sunday that its military said targeted positions of the Shiite militia Hezbollah.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Israel and Hezbollah exchange airstrikes as tensions rise in Middle EastIsrael launched airstrikes inside Lebanon early Sunday that its military said targeted positions of the Shiite militia Hezbollah.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Israel and Hezbollah exchange airstrikes as tensions rise in Middle EastIsrael launched airstrikes inside Lebanon early Sunday that its military said targeted positions of the Shiite militia Hezbollah.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Hezbollah fires over 100 rockets from Lebanon into Israel as tensions escalate in Middle EastOver 100 rockets were fired into Israel from Lebanon early Sunday, with some landing near the northern city of Haifa, as Israel and the Hezbollah militant group…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Hezbollah fires over 100 rockets from Lebanon into Israel as tensions escalate in Middle EastOver 100 rockets were fired into Israel from Lebanon early Sunday, with some landing near the northern city of Haifa, as Israel and the Hezbollah militant group…

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »