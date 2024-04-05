U.S. Senator Tim Kaine Criticizes Biden Administration's Support for Israel

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine on Friday became the latest centrist Democrat to display a shift in tone regarding the Biden administration's continued support for Israel —and despite months of intensifying demands from progressive lawmakers and the international community for President Joe Biden to push for a change in policy from Israel , the newly minted critics have appeared to have more success.

The Virginia Democrat, who serves on both the Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services committees, cited the killing of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers this week in a lengthy statement in which he said Israel's 'current approach is not working' and pushed back against the White House's opposition to an independent investigation into the attack. 'The United States should join in the call for an independent and international investigation into Monday's strike on World Central Kitchen volunteers, in which an American was killed,' said Kain

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine Biden Administration Support Israel Independent Investigation World Central Kitchen Aid Workers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



commondreams / 🏆 530. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tim Kaine, Virginia Democrat: 'Irresponsible' to call immigrants who assaulted Guard an 'invasion'Sen. Tim Kaine said the U.S. has an 'immigration crisis' but suggested it is dangerous to label it as anything else.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Slavery reparations panel members blamed climate change on ‘White folk,’ called Tim Scott 'Uncle Tim'Members of the New York reparations panel are under fire for social media posts

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Senator Mark Kelly Confident Biden Will Win More Votes in ArizonaSenator Mark Kelly expresses confidence in President Biden's chances of winning more votes in Arizona compared to the previous election. Kelly praises Biden's agenda and criticizes Trump's policies. Biden makes a plea for support in Arizona, highlighting the state's importance. Host Lawrence O'Donnell discusses the pressure on the Biden campaign to win Arizona and asks Kelly about their strategy. Kelly mentions Biden's previous victory in Arizona by 10,000 votes.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Missouri senator slams 'radical' Biden immigration policies after laundromat stabbingAn illegal migrant allegedly stabbed his neighbor at a laundromat in O'Fallon, Missouri Sunday.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Biden judicial nominee’s chances wane with key senator’s opposition: ‘Deeply concerning’A judicial nominee under fire for sitting on the boards of an anti-Israel think tank and a group that sought to free cop killers looks increasingly doomed.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Biden backs Schumer after senator calls for new elections in IsraelPresident Joe Biden is expressing support for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer after the senator called for new elections in Israel. It's the latest sign that the U.S. relationship with its closest Middle East ally is careening toward fracture over the war in Gaza.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »