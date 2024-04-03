U.S. Sen. Rick Scott Spending Millions to Target Florida's Hispanic Voters

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is spending millions to reach out to Florida's Hispanic voters, a key voting group for his November reelection campaign that has grown to lean more heavily Republican. Scott's campaign said Wednesday it plans to spend about $700,000 per week for a series of radio, digital, TV and streaming-services ads in English and Spanish.

Over the next several weeks, the campaign will release different ads aimed toward this key voting group, which has voted increasingly Republican in the past few election cycles

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Sen. Rick Scott spends multiple millions on ads focused on Florida's Hispanic votersU.S. Sen. Rick Scott is spending millions of campaign dollars on ads focused on Florida’s Hispanic voters. In recent years, these voters have often supported Republicans and been critical to GOP wins in important counties in Florida.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

US Sen. Rick Scott spends multiple millions on ads focused on Florida's Hispanic votersU.S. Sen. Rick Scott is spending millions of campaign dollars on ads focused on Florida’s Hispanic voters

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Rick Scott to launch a multi-million dollar ad buy focused on Florida HispanicsMatt Dixon is a senior national politics reporter for NBC News, based in Florida.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Rick and Morty Just Explained the Real Reason Rick Is Obsessed with Alien DrugsSpencer Connolly is a Staff Writer for Screen Rant. With years of writing and journalism experience under his belt, Spencer joined Screen Rant in 2020. Prior to writing for Screen Rant, Spencer was a Photojournalist and News Producer.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Rick and Morty Confirms There's 1 Planet Immune to Rick's Portal GunSpencer Connolly is a Staff Writer for Screen Rant. With years of writing and journalism experience under his belt, Spencer joined Screen Rant in 2020. Prior to writing for Screen Rant, Spencer was a Photojournalist and News Producer.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Sen. Tommy Tuberville endorses Trent Staggs in race to replace Sen. Mitt RomneyAlabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville renewed his endorsement of Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs on Friday at an event with Utah Republican delegates ahead of the state GOP convention in April.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »