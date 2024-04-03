U.S. SEC Opens Comment Period for Ether ETF Proposals

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has opened the window for comments on three ether spot exchange traded fund (ETF) proposals. The proposals will be subjected to a three-week comment period, according to notices posted Tuesday by the agency "to solicit comments on the proposed rule change from interested persons.
" The commission had been pressured into abandoning its earlier opposition of the bitcoin applications after a key loss in a court dispute with Grayscale, and SEC officials had argued that their resulting approval of bitcoin ETFs doesn't apply to other tokens. ETFs dramatically amplified investments in that token. A similar outcome could be expected for ETH if the agency ever arrives at similar approvals
