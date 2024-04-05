U.S. Schools Lay Off Staff as Pandemic-Era Relief Ends

Schools across the U.S. are laying off staff members en masse in a battle to balance budgets as pandemic-era relief draws to a close. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, nearly $200 billion worth of relief was granted to schools to help bridge gaps in education caused by lockdowns and to allow schools to invest in facilities and programs. The final installment of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds will expire in September 2024.

'ESSER funds account for a significant share of current education dollars, which puts schools at risk of shortfalls when these funds lapse,' the Center for Budget Policy and Priority explains

