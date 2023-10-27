U.S. Says Only 7% of Adults Have Gotten New COVID Shot

Adults were more likely to get the vaccine if they were older, insured, and with higher incomes, the presentation said. The survey said 24.6% of adults surveyed said they will definitely get vaccinated and 37.6% said they probably or definitely will not get vaccinated.

About a quarter of children have a parent who said they definitely will get their child vaccinated, while 2 in 5 children have a parent that said they probably or definitely will not get their child vaccinated, the presentation showed. (The vaccine is recommended for all children over 6 months.)

Medical experts were dismayed at the low number of people getting vaccinated. Camille Kotton, MD, of Harvard Medical School called the numbers “abysmal” and said patient confusion may be a factor, TheThe new vaccine is designed to target currently circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID. The vaccine replaces bivalent visions that targeted the original COVID strain and earlier versions of Omicron. headtopics.com

Read more:

WebMD »

United States Headlines

2% of kids and 7% of adults have gotten new COVID shots, survey saysA month after federal officials recommended new versions of COVID-19 vaccines, 7% of U.S. adults and 2% of children have gotten a shot. Read more ⮕

2% of kids and 7% of adults have gotten the new COVID shots, US data showMore than a month after federal officials recommended a new version of the COVID-19 vaccines, 7% of U.S. adults and 2% of children have gotten a shot Read more ⮕

2% of kids and 7% of adults have gotten the new COVID shots, US data showMore than a month after federal officials recommended a new version of the COVID-19 vaccines, 7% of U.S. adults and 2% of children have gotten a shot Read more ⮕

2% of kids and 7% of adults have gotten the new COVID shots, US data showMore than a month after federal officials recommended a new version of the COVID-19 vaccines, 7% of U.S. adults and 2% of children have gotten a shot Read more ⮕

2% of kids and 7% of adults have gotten the new COVID shots, US data showMore than a month after federal officials recommended a new version of the COVID-19 vaccines, 7% of U.S. adults and 2% of children have gotten a shot. Read more ⮕

‘Abysmal’: 2% of kids, 7% of adults have had COVID booster shotsGovernment health officials made the nation’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign more like the annual flu campaign. Read more ⮕