U.S. Says Only 7% of Adults Have Gotten New COVID Shot

Only 7.1% of adults and 2.1% of children in the United States have gotten the new version of the COVID-19 vaccine since it was authorized in mid-September, a CDC committee was told on Thursday.

Adults were more likely to get the vaccine if they were older, insured, and with higher incomes, the presentation said. The survey said 24.6% of adults surveyed said they will definitely get vaccinated and 37.6% said they probably or definitely will not get vaccinated.

About a quarter of children have a parent who said they definitely will get their child vaccinated, while 2 in 5 children have a parent that said they probably or definitely will not get their child vaccinated, the presentation showed. (The vaccine is recommended for all children over 6 months.)

Medical experts were dismayed at the low number of people getting vaccinated. Camille Kotton, MD, of Harvard Medical School called the numbers "abysmal" and said patient confusion may be a factor. The new vaccine is designed to target currently circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID. The vaccine replaces bivalent visions that targeted the original COVID strain and earlier versions of Omicron.

