U.S. sailor from Monterey Park admits selling secrets to China

A U.S. sailor and resident of Monterey Park admitted he passed sensitive information and files to a Chinese intelligence officer in exchange for money, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. Naval Petty Officer Wenheng Zhao, 26, also known as Thomas, pleaded guilty in U.S. federal court to one count of conspiring with a foreign intelligence officer and one count of receiving a bribe.

Blueprints from a radar system on Okinawa Island were also included. Zhao then transmitted the information, using a 'sophisticated encrypted communication method,' officials said, afterward destroying evidence and keeping his relationship with the official a secret.

