U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva Diagnosed with Cancer

U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, who represents Arizona's 7th Congressional District, announced on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with cancer. In a statement released on April 2, Grijalva said he learned of the diagnosis while seeking treatment for a cough that was initially diagnosed as pneumonia. This diagnosis has been difficult to process, but I am confident in the vigorous course of treatment that my medical team has developed, and I’ve begun my journey to fight this cancer.

My congressional office remains open and the many services we provide for our constituents continue uninterrupted. I am in regular communication with my staff and I continue to work as I undergo treatment

U.S. Representative Raul Grijalva diagnosed with cancer. Diagnosis was made after experiencing 'persistent cough'

'I've begun my journey to fight this cancer': Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva reveals cancer diagnosis

Arizona congressman Raúl Grijalva says he has cancer, but plans to work while undergoing treatment. U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva announced Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with cancer, but he said he is continuing to work as he

