U.S. ready to send more military aid to Israel, says Austin

JERUSALEM, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday that the Pentagon was ready to deploy more military aid to Israel as Israeli forcesAustin said that munitions, air defence capabilities and other equipment and resources were "rapidly flowing" to Washington's closest Middle Eastern ally.

Israel launched its heaviest ever bombardment of the Gaza Strip after Hamas carried out an unprecedented and shock cross-border attack into southern Israel on Oct. 7. Israel's response, which has already involved dropping thousands of bombs on Gaza, is expected to intensify as it prepares a possible ground assault on the narrow, densely populated coastal strip.

The United States and other Western allies have said they will support Israel as it prosecutes what Israeli leaders say will be a prolonged war. "The USS Gerald R. Ford strike group is now in the region led by the largest aircraft carrier in the world. We've augmented U.S. fighter aircraft squadrons in the Middle East and ... stand fully ready to deploy additional assets if necessary," Austin told reporters in Tel Aviv. headtopics.com

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks to the media during a NATO Defence Ministers' meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium October 12, 2023. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/File PhotoAustin, who spoke alongside his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, cautioned that it was a time for "resolve" and not "revenge".

Hamas militants killed women, children and the elderly in their brutal attacks on towns in southern Israel. Austin also sought to reassure Ukraine, adding that Washington would support Israel in its war against Hamas at the same time as continuing to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion. headtopics.com

