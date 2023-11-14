U.S. Officials Urge Biden to Reconsider Support for Israel in Gaza Conflict

Hundreds of U.S. officials have signed on to a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to reconsider his support for Israel as it carries out its war against Hamas in Gaza. The more than 400 signatories of the letter, the latest demonstration of the frustration within the government of the president's continued support for Israel, urged Biden to call for an immediate ceasefire and to pressure Israel into allowing humanitarian aid into the territory, according to the New York Times.

BIDEN-XI MEETING: TRUMP REMATCH ANXIETY HAMPERS ECONOMIC COMPETITION WITH CHINA “We call on President Biden to urgently demand a cease-fire; and to call for de-escalation of the current conflict by securing the immediate release of the Israeli hostages and arbitrarily detained Palestinians; the restoration of water, fuel, electricity and other basic services; and the passage of adequate humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip,” the letter reads. Israel declared war on Hamas, with the stated objectives of removing the group from power in Gaza and eliminating its military capabilities, following the Oc

United States Headlines Read more: DCEXAMİNER »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSWEEK: Joe Biden, Western Allies Face Reckoning Over Israel-Gaza WarThe horror of Israel 's showdown with Hamas is unleashing antisemitic and Islamophobic extremism in Western capitals.

Source: Newsweek | Read more »

KENS5: Thousands of Texans Rally for Ceasefire in GazaThousands of Texans gathered at the state Capitol to call for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to U.S. and Texas aid to Israel . The death toll in Gaza has surpassed 10,000 people since the conflict began on October 7. Israel 's ground invasion has sparked international outrage, and Gaza residents are facing shortages of essential supplies. President Joe Biden is facing pressure from his party over his support for Israel .

Source: KENS5 | Read more »

SDUT: Thousands flee Gaza's main hospital but hundreds, including babies, still trapped by fightingThousands of people have fled Gaza ’s largest hospital as Israel i forces and Palestinian militants battle outside its gates

Source: sdut | Read more »

NEWSMAX: Thousands Flee Gaza's Main Hospital but Hundreds, Including Babies, Still Trapped by FightingThousands of people appear to have fled from Gaza 's largest hospital as Israel i forces and Palestinian militants battle outside its gates, but hundreds of patients, including dozens of babies at risk of dying because of a lack of electricity, remained inside, health...

Source: NEWSMAX | Read more »

CNNİ: Live updates: Israel-Hamas war, Gaza evacuations, Al-Shifa HospitalOperating rooms are completely out of service at Gaza 's largest hospital, where staff, patients and sheltering residents are trapped inside due to heavy fighting, according to aid agencies and health officials. Follow for live updates.

Source: cnni | Read more »

NBCNEWS: Israel-Hamas war live updates: Patients die at Al-Shifa hospital in GazaThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews | Read more »