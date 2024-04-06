U.S. Officials Seek Renewal of Controversial Surveillance Program

U.S. officials have said the tool, first authorized in 2008 and renewed several times since then, is crucial in disrupting terror attacks.The action comes shortly before the program known as Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act expires on April 19.

It was up for reauthorization last year but was instead granted a Though the prospect for passage is uncertain because of scrambled political alliances and deep resistance from civil liberties advocates, senior administration officials said in a call with reporters on Friday that they believed the bill preserved the most critical aspects of the spy program while also including guardrails that don't undermine its purpose and effectiveness. Section 702 permits the U.S. government to collect without a warrant the communications of non-Americans located outside the country for the purpose of gathering foreign intelligence. U.S

