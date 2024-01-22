U.S. Navy SEALs Missing in Arabian Sea Declared Deceased

The U.S. military has ended its search for two Navy SEALs after they went missing during a mission in the Arabian Sea to interdict Iranian weapons headed for Yemen, U.S. Central Command (Centcom) said Sunday. “We regret to announce that after a 10-day exhaustive search, our two missing U.S. Navy SEALs have not been located and their status has been changed to deceased,” the command said in a statement.

“The search and rescue operation for the two Navy SEALs reported missing during the boarding of an illicit dhow carrying Iranian advanced conventional weapons Jan. 11 concluded and we are now conducting recovery operations,” it said.ap shows the Kenya-Somalia coastline and disputed area. A U.S. official says Navy ships and aircraft were combing areas of the Gulf of Aden for two missing U.S. Navy SEALs as details emerge about their mission. The SEALs were trying to board and take over a vessel carrying components for medium-range Iranian ballistic missiles headed for Somalia days ag





