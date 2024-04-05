U.S. Navy Assists in Cleaning Up Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Site

The U.S. Navy is assisting a U.S. Coast Guard -led effort to remove debris from the water after Baltimore 's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in March. Military branches often work alongside federal, state and local agencies to respond to U.S. disasters as part of what officials call a 'whole of government response.' The sight of U.S.

Navy barges assisting a Coast Guard-led effort to clear the Francis Scott Key Bridge wreckage from the water and help reopen the Port of Baltimore had one social media user convinced it was a sign of war

