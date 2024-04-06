U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Develops New Navigation Tool

Jonathan Kwolek, Ph.D., a research physicist from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) Quantum Optics Section attaches fiber-optic cables to deliver light into the compact laser-delivery system.a new navigation tool called the Continuous 3D-Cooled Atom Beam Interferometer . Based on a patented method using cold atom beams, this device aims to improve Naval navigation systems by reducing drift.

Inertial navigation is a technique that relies on accelerometers and gyroscopes to track an object’s position and orientation from a known starting point. Quantum inertial navigation is a new area of study promising significantly higher measurement accuracy.“By operating with cold, continuous atoms, we have opened the door to a number of advantages as well as novel measurement technique

