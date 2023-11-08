U.S. National Interests Challenged by 'Axis of Authoritarians'

America's national interests are increasingly challenged on the world stage by an 'axis of authoritarians' consisting of China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. The United States' leadership role is under greater pressure than ever before. Efforts to contain tension in Asia and wars in the Middle East and Europe are being undermined by this 'mega-threat of the axis of authoritarianism.'

United States Headlines Read more: WASHTİMES »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WASHTİMES: Axis of Evil 2.0: China, Iran and RussiaThe new 'Axis of Evil' has defined itself: Russia, China and Iran. They are on course to combine Russian and Chinese imperialism with Iran's religious fanaticism.

Source: WashTimes | Read more »

WASHTİMES: Special counsel Jack Smith: Donald Trump 'stands alone' among those who challenged U.S. electionsFormer President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of 2020 are unprecedented in U.S. history, special counsel Jack Smith says in a new court filing that opposes the ex-president's attempt to dismiss the federal conspiracy case against him.

Source: WashTimes | Read more »

ALLSİDESNOW: Dueling interests ask if Biden goes too far on AI or falls shortPresident Joe Biden’s executive order on artificial intelligence is setting up a tug of war between those who fear agencies empowered under it wi...

Source: AllSidesNow | Read more »

KOMONEWS: Pa. school board candidate challenged books using made-up 'Society of College Medicine,' report saysThe candidate has reportedly been emailing his school district under the front since 2021.

Source: komonews | Read more »

LADAİLYNEWS: Susan Shelley: Los Angeles’ hotel industry held hostage by special interestsWhat the hotel industry gets out of the deal is the removal of the mandate to house homeless guests at city expense alongside paying customers. This “program” would become “voluntary.”

Source: ladailynews | Read more »

WASHİNGTONPOST: Real estate agent commissions might soon shrink, and that’s a good thingCommissions are often too high and can give agents incentives to work against buyers’ best interests.

Source: washingtonpost | Read more »