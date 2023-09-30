U.S. men’s gymnastics team secures its place at the Paris Olympics

With a trip to Paris next summer now settled thanks to Saturday’s world championships qualifying, the American men must clean up some issues as they look to capture an elusive medal. ANTWERP, Belgium — The U.S. men’s gymnastics team still needed to qualify for the Paris Olympics, and in three days, the Americans will try to end their medal drought in the team competition.

Here at world championships, the group of five gymnasts responsible for attaining those milestones includes three athletes who had never performed at an event of this stature.But when the United States began its competition Saturday with the qualifying round, newcomers Khoi Young and Fred Richard earned the team’s best scores of the opening rotation. Paul Juda, the other first-timer, made his debut on the next apparatus, and “being able to watch the guys kick butt on pommel horse kind of just got me fired up,” he said. And then, he hit his routine, too.

“Man, it was definitely pretty scary saluting that first time,” Juda said.For most of the competition at the Sportpaleis in Antwerp, these solid routines continued. Despite struggles on high bar, the Americans finished with a 254.628 team total, enough to clinch a spot at next summer’s Paris Olympics. The Americans’ score stood as the second-best mark of the first day of qualifying, behind only Japan (258.228).

