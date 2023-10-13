U.S. may tighten restrictions on sales of AI chips to China: report

The Biden administration may close a loophole to deny Chinese companies from buying American-made AI chips through overseas subsidiaries, according to a new report.

Reuters reported Thursday night that U.S. rules restricting the export of AI chips and chip-making tools to China may be tightened later this month. Among the changes could be a tweak that would bar those types of sales to units of Chinese companies that are based outside of China, a loophole that had allowed Chinese companies to evade the restrictions, the report said.

A year ago, the Biden administration first imposed the restrictions on advanced semiconductors and chip-making equipment to China in an effort to prevent advanced U.S. technology from aiding China’s military. China has decried the rules as unfair and unwarranted. headtopics.com

In August, President Joe Biden issued an executive order directing new restrictions on U.S. investment in advanced-tech companies in China, limiting how private-equity and venture-capital companies can invest there.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Exclusive-Biden eyes adding AI chip curbs to Chinese companies abroadExclusive-Biden eyes adding AI chip curbs to Chinese companies abroad

Exclusive: Biden eyes adding AI chip curbs to Chinese companies abroadThe Biden administration is considering closing a loophole that gives Chinese companies access to American artificial intelligence (AI) chips through units located overseas, according to four people familiar with the matter.

Australian-Chinese journalist detained for 3 years in China returns to AustraliaAustralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says a Chinese-Australian journalist who was jailed for three years in China on a murky espionage conviction has returned to Australia

Australian-Chinese journalist detained for 3 years in China returns to AustraliaAustralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says a Chinese-Australian journalist who was jailed for three years in China on a murky espionage conviction has returned to Australia. Cheng Lei worked for the international department of China’s state broadcaster CCTV. Albanese says Lei reunited with her two children in Melbourne on Wednesday. Albanese told reporters: “Her matter was concluded through the legal processes in China.” Her return comes ahead of Albanese’s planned visit to Beijing this yea

Australian-Chinese journalist detained for 3 years in China returns to AustraliaAustralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says a Chinese-Australian journalist who was jailed for three years in China on a murky espionage conviction has returned to Australia.

Australian-Chinese journalist detained for 3 years in China returns to AustraliaAustralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says a Chinese-Australian journalist who was jailed for three years in China on a murky espionage conviction has returned to Australia.