U.S. manufacturers show signs of revival, ISM finds, but still face tough times

The numbers: A barometer of business conditions at American factories contracted in September for the 11th month in a row, but there were signs of improvement and many companies even added workers.The Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing survey rose to 49.0% last month from 47.8% in August. It was the third straight increase and the index matched a 10-month high.

The Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing survey rose to 49.0% last month from 47.8% in August. It was the third straight increase and the index matched a 10-month high. Still, the index has been negative for 11 months in a row for the first time since the 2007-2009 Great Recession. Numbers below 50% signal contraction.

Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal had forecast the index to register 48%.Big picture: After a period of malaise, there are signs of stirring in the industrial side of the economy. Heavy industry represents about 10% of gross domestic product.

Yet a sustained acceleration in growth is unlikely soon, especially with oil prices rising again and adding upward pressure to inflation. Looking ahead: “We’re in a trough and looking for signs of growth,” Fiore said in a conference call with reporters. headtopics.com

Market reaction: The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -0.40% and S&P 500 SPX, -0.16% fell in Monday trades.