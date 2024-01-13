U.S.-led strikes on Houthi militants in Yemen send 'clear message,' but analysts say it plays into their hands

President Biden said U.S.-led strikes on Houthi militants across Yemen sent “a clear message” that the United States would not tolerate attacks on its personnel or commercial shipping in the Red Sea. But analysts say the assault early Friday, which the Houthis said killed five people, played directly into the hands of a battle-tested militant group whose standing in the region has only been enhanced.In the aftermath of the U.S.

and British strikes on dozens of Houthi positions, the movement was defiant. Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the long-threatened operation would not go unanswered. Nor, he said, would it deter the militants from continuing to attack freighters and the warships that now escort them through the region — action that the Houthis say they are taking to end Israel’s siege of the Gaza Strip.That defiance, analysts say, is more than just bluster. The Houthis, targets of a years-long Saudi-led bombing campaign, have proved their ability to absorb such strike





U.S. and British Military Forces Strike Houthi Targets in YemenU.S. and British military forces released footage of war planes taking off Jan. 11 as they headed to strike Houthi targets in Yemen. Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has disrupted global trade by making the vital passage a dangerous place for ships to transit.

