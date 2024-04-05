U.S. Labor Market Adds 303,000 Jobs in March, Unemployment Rate Falls to 3.8%

The U.S. labor market continued its consistent growth in March as 303,000 jobs were added, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said. The unemployment rate fell from 3.9% in February to 3.8% in March, marking 26 consecutive months it's been below 4%, the longest such period of low unemployment in more than five decades. The largest job gains in March were in the health care sector , with the addition of 72,000 jobs.

There were also 71,000 new government jobs in March, the majority in the education sector. The hospitality industry is back above pre-pandemic levels as it added 49,000 jobs. Average hourly earnings went up 12 cents between February and March, and average weekly earnings increased by over $7 per worker between months. The average weekly wage for U.S. workers is $1,193.34, up from $1,185.75. SEE MORE: California lawmaker wants workers to ignore off-the-clock calls Average weekly earnings have increased by 4.1% in the last year. The consumer price index was

