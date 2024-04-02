U.S. Justice Department to Meet with Families of Boeing Crash Victims

The U.S. Justice Department plans to meet with the families of the victims of two Boeing 737 MAX crashes as it considers a criminal case. Boeing had previously won immunity from criminal prosecution as part of a $2.

5 billion agreement with the Justice Department. The agreement ended on Jan. 7, and now the government is deciding whether to move forward with a criminal case.

