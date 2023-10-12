U.S. judge upholds suspension of right to carry guns in some New Mexico parks

U.S. District Court Judge David Herrera Urias declined to block the governor's heavily criticized temporary suspension, saying the government has an interest in protecting a vulnerable population, "such as children" in "sensitive places" such as playgrounds.

Amid fury from gun advocates and a ruling from Judge Urias, her original order was frozen, and a new, tailored-down version was made to restrict guns at just public parks and playgrounds in the area. Gun rights groups and some gunowners still filed lawsuits seeking to overturn that scaled-back version which they said would deprive Albuquerque-area residents of 2nd Amendment rights to carry guns in public.

But Lujan Grisham said she had no plan to call a special session as she believed her public health order, which includes measures on drugs and juvenile offenders, would at this time achieve more than new legislation. headtopics.com

Read more:

Reuters »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

New Mexico governor defends approach to attempted gun restrictions, emergency order on gun violenceNew Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is defending her decision to treat gun violence as a public health epidemic by presenting statistics on recent firearms seizures, reduced reports of gunfire in the Albuquerque metro area and an uptick in jail bookings. The governor said at a Tuesday news conference that she has a responsibility to explore opportunities for gun-free “safe spaces” amid shifting judicial precedent. The state is awaiting a crucial federal court ruling on the governor's attempt

New Mexico governor defends approach to attempted gun restrictions, emergency order on gun violenceNew Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is defending her decision to treat gun violence as a public health epidemic by presenting statistics on recent firearms seizures, reduced reports of gunfire in the Albuquerque metro area and an uptick in jail bookings.

New Mexico governor defends approach to attempted gun restrictions, emergency order on gun violenceNew Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is defending her decision to treat gun violence as a public health epidemic by presenting statistics on recent firearms seizures, reduced reports of gunfire in the Albuquerque metro area and an uptick in jail bookings.

New Mexico governor defends approach to attempted gun restrictions, emergency order on gun violenceNew Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is defending her decision to treat gun violence as a public health epidemic by presenting statistics on recent firearms seizures, reduced reports of gunfire in the Albuquerque metro area and an uptick in jail bookings.

Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico governor, defends treating gun violence as public health epidemicNew Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday defended her decision to treat gun violence as a public health epidemic, citing statistics on recent firearms seizures, reduced reports of gunfire in the Albuquerque metro area and an uptick in jail bookings, while awaiting a crucial court ruling on a signature effort to suspend gun-carry rights in public parks and playgrounds.

New Mexico governor defends approach to attempted gun restrictions, emergency order on gun violenceNew Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is defending her decision to treat gun violence as...