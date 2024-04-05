U.S. Judge Rules in Favor of Human Rights Groups in Lawsuit Against Biden Administration

A U.S. District Court judge ruled in favor of several human rights groups that filed a legal action against the Biden Administration in March. The groups alleged the Border Patrol was failing to properly care for migrant children staged at makeshift outdoor campsites along the U.S. /Mexico border. Wednesday’s ruling by U.S.

District Judge Dolly Gee will now force the Biden Administration to quickly provide suitable shelter and amenities for the migrant children in accordance with a previous court settlement. Judge Gee acknowledged the migrant children are to be considered in Customs and Border Protection custody as they wait for days at times to be transported to suitable detention facilities. The delay is often caused by the sheer volume of migrant crossings under the Biden administration and the lack of adequate personnel and resources to deal with sudden migrant influxes

