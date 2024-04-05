U.S. Job Growth Beats Expectations in March

U.S. job growth unexpectedly jumped in March, beating economists' expectations. The unemployment rate slightly decreased to 3.8%. Healthcare , government employment , and construction were the industries with the most job growth .

The labor force participation rate increased slightly. The report highlights the resilience of the labor market.

U.S. Job Growth Economists Expectations Unemployment Rate Healthcare Government Employment Construction Labor Force Participation Rate Resilience

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AllSidesNow / 🏆 572. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US job growth beats expectations in FebruaryNonfarm payrolls increased by 275,000 for the month while the jobless rate moved higher to 3.9%. Wages rose just 0.1% on the month, one-tenth of a percentage point below the estimate, and were up 4.3% from a year ago. Health care led with 67,000 new jobs. Government again was a big contributor, with 52,000, while restaurants and bars added 42,000. Job creation topped expectations in February, but the unemployment rate moved higher and employment growth from the previous two months wasn't nearly as hot as initially reported.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Job growth zoomed in March as payrolls jumped by 303,000 and unemployment dropped to 3.8%Nonfarm payrolls were expected to increase by 200,000 in March and the unemployment rate was forecast to decrease to 3.8%.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Private sector job growth rises more than expected in MarchHiring by private U.S. companies rose more than forecast in March, a sign that the labor market remains resilient in the face of higher interest rates.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Beats Partners with Alo Yoga for New Beats Fit Pro EditionBeats has unveiled a collaboration with Alo Yoga for a new edition of its Fit Pro earbuds. The exclusive collaboration features a glossy black finish with polished chrome-like hits, making these wireless earbuds suitable for both studio and street use. The Beats x Alo collaboration celebrates the impact of both brands on fitness and culture.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Northwestern beats Florida Atlantic 77-65 in March Madness OTNorthwestern beats Florida Atlantic 77-65 in March Madness OT

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Alabama gets big game from Mark Sears, beats Grand Canyon 72-61 in March MadnessMark Sears carried Alabama long enough for the Crimson Tide to get an unexpected contribution and reach the Sweet 16.

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »