U.S. intensifies push to use Moscow’s $300 billion war chest for Kyiv

People walk wearing Ukraine’s national flag as thousands view destroyed Russian armored military vehicles on display on Kyiv’s Khreshchatyk Street as Ukraine marks 32 years of Independence on Aug. 24, 2023. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post)Senior U.S.

On Wednesday, meeting with leading Western financial officials in Morocco, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen endorsed a European proposal to tax the wartime earnings of the Russian bank assets and transfer the proceeds to Ukraine — an intermediate step that could take effect quickly.

In the years before launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia amassed $600 billion in foreign currencies from selling oil and gas to the West. This “war chest” was intended to give the Kremlin a financial backstop against the West if it ever were hit with broad economic sanctions. headtopics.com

“It would be insane — literally insane — to say that we can’t do this until post-armistice, until hostilities have already ended,” Tribe said in an interview. “I’ve done my best to persuade them, because there’s no good argument against doing this, and the need now is greater than ever.

“This is the rare case where the politically expedient thing is also the right thing to do,” Summers said. “Using Russian reserves rather than American taxpayer money is the right thing on economic grounds and moral grounds. headtopics.com

“For sure, this is kind of pushing the boundary of sanctions, seizure, forfeiture,” said a Western government official with knowledge of discussions about the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of not being authorized to speak publicly on the subject.

